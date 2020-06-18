Tammye Elrod, 58, of Paducah, died Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at her home.
She worked as an operator at USEC.
She is survived by two sisters, Mary Louise Elrod Wurth of Cunningham and Debra Jean Elrod Hair of Paducah; one brother, Larry Allen Elrod of Paducah; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Leroy Elrod and Betty Jean Jenkins.
A private graveside service will be held at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the 4-H Backpack Program, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001-9755.
Arrangements are entrusted to Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
