Tammy Vinson, 62, of Paducah, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Vinson; two daughters, Candace Mcguire and Tana Betancourt; two sons, David Reid and Harley Vinson; two sisters, Lynn Leek and Rha Wyatt; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Leroy Robinson and Edith Medley.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Services will follow
at 2 p.m. with the
Rev. Tim Turner officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
