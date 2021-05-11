Tammy Vinson, 62, of Paducah, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Vinson; two daughters, Candace Mcguire and Tana Betancourt; two sons, David Reid and Harley Vinson; two sisters, Lynn Leek and Rha Wyatt; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Leroy Robinson and Edith Medley.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home.

Services will follow

at 2 p.m. with the

Rev. Tim Turner officiating.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 13
Visitation
Thursday, May 13, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
May 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
