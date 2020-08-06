June 17, 1962 —
July 31, 2020
GILBERTSVILLE — Mrs. Tammy Anette “Tootz” McClusky of Gilbertsville, beloved wife of 35 years to John E. “Jack” McClusky, died Friday, July 31 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, at the age of 58.
Tammy was born June 17, 1962 in Columbus, OH, graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in 1980, married the love of her life, Jack, on September 1, 1985. For a time living in Worth, IL she was a licensed beautician, then moved to Kentucky to begin a new venture. Working hand in hand with her husband Jack to form and build McClusky Concrete Construction, Inc., where she served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the company. Though working long hours, she enjoyed living on Kentucky Lake, the boating and water sports, gardening her beautiful flowers that surrounded her home. She shared her passion in life with Jack to assist several area U.S. Veteran organizations, Tammy was passionate about life, she enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiling with Jack.
Those left behind to cherish Tammy’s memory, she was a sister-in-law to Darrin (Laura) McClusky, Mark (Heather) McClusky; aunt to Riley and Kelly; daughter-in-law to Jack (Gail) McClusky, step brother-in-law Justin and daughter-in-law to the late Patricia and many, many friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation and a service celebrating Tammy’s life will be held at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. A service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m., followed by a reception at the beach pavilion at the end of Cardinal Lane, Gilbertsville, KY. In the case of rain, the reception will be moved to the club house at 708 Cambridge Shores Drive, Gilbertsville. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 will be greatly appreciated.
