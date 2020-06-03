LEDBETTER — Tammy Walker Harper, 55, of Ledbetter died on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Harper worked in retail management for 32 years and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is her husband, Mitchell Harper of Ledbetter; a son, Christopher Harper of Ledbetter; her mother, Brenda Housden of Texas; a sister, Misty Mickeletto of Wentzville, Missouri; four brothers, Jackson Walker and Peyton Walker, both of Paducah, Dwayne Tucker of Texas, and Josh Walker of North Carolina; and three granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Walker; and a sister.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
