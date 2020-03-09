MURRAY — Tammie Pierce Riggins, 60, of Murray, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
Riggins was born on September 21, 1959, in Murray. She retired after 19 years of service as executive secretary for the Murray State University Foundation where she especially enjoyed mentoring college students. In addition, she was a member of the St. Leo Catholic Church and served for over 10 years directing vacation bible school. Tammie was an active member and secretary for the Humane Society of Calloway County, and an avid Murray State University Racer fan.
She is preceded in death by her father, James H. Pierce; stepfather, Buford Coursey; one niece, Mallory Elise Riggins; and mother-in-law, Rosalie Riggins; as well as one brother-in-law, Scott Nall Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Mark A. Riggins of Murray — they married on February 19, 1983, in Bramble, Indiana — mother, Mary Pierce Coursey of Murray; one daughter, Chelsea Riggins of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Ginger Pierce Nall of Murray; one brother, Mickey Pierce and wife Judith of Clearwater, Florida; four nieces, Shannon Pierce, Lexi Pierce, Kriston Greene and husband Chip and Andrea Vaupel; four nephews, Trey Nall, Ryan Vaupel, Ben Riggins and wife Hanna and Clay Riggins; two great-nieces, Madison Greene and Grace Riggins; as well as two great-nephews, Hunter Nall and wife Courtland and Jackson Greene. Tammie will also be missed by her faithful companions Corky and Wrigley.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the St. Leo Catholic Church, with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to The ALS Association KY Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd., Suite 101, Louisville, Kentucky 40223 or to the Humane Society of Calloway County, PO Box 764, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
