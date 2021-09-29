BENTON— Tabb Allen Grace, 55, of Benton, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Arrangements were incomplete at Marshall County Funeral Home of Benton.

To send flowers to the family of Tabb Grace, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 30
Celebration of Life
Thursday, September 30, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Union Ridge Baptist Church
1014 Union Ridge Road
Aurora, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In