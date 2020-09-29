CALVERT CITY — T. R. Grimes, 86, of Calvert City, formerly of Reidland, passed away at his home Saturday, September 26, 2020.
T. R. was born in Salem to Martha and Ragon Grimes on May 8, 1934. He graduated from Salem High School and attended Murray State College. He was a member of the National Guard for several years and was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
He was an outside salesman for McKeown Office Equipment and retired from Petter Office Equipment. He was a longtime and faithful member of Reidland United Methodist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed sports, especially UK basketball.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanna; two daughters, Deborah Shirley (Tony) of Taylorsville and Gayla Westfall (Mark) of Gilbertsville; seven grandchildren, Kathryn Shirley Akers (David) of Taylorsville, Emily Shirley Williamson (Matt) of Lexington, Mason Shirley (Rachel) of Louisville, Ragon Grimes (Megan) of Cadiz, Reed Grimes of Breman, Brian Westfall of Gilbertsville and Kayla Westfall of Gilbertsville; and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brent Grimes; and his brother, Michael Grimes.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev. Joe Hansen to officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit from noon until the funeral hour Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or the Mercy Health Hospice Foundation Fund, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Condolences may be left online at boydfu
Those attending the service are reminded to observe proper social distancing guidelines. Wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.
