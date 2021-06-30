T.J. Alexander, of Paducah, passed away June 28, 2021, at Providence Pointe, at the age of 89.
He was born May 25, 1932, in Graves County to Trevie and Maybelle Westbrook Alexander. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and leader in the adult Sunday School department. His love and service for his church and church family was evident.
In 1956, T.J. began his successful 65-year career in insurance sales. He was the district manager for Banker’s Life and Casualty Co. for 16 years, and then founded Tri-State Insurance Agency in 1975 with his two brothers, Junior and Jackie Felts. Outside of sales, T.J. served as president and vice president of the Concord Lions Club, and was both a Gideon and Mason.
To say T.J. was “active” is an understatement. He was an enthusiastic golfer and loved playing rounds with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. T.J. was involved with softball for many years, coaching girls at the youth level through college. He was the inaugural coach of the Paducah Community College women’s fast-pitch softball team. He even learned to snow ski later in life with friends and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren the sport as well.
He was a ferocious lover of God, life and family, and his love for people was evident. Wherever he saw an opportunity to help, T.J. was there and involved. Whether it was telling a joke to lighten the mood or simply being present, he always showed up sharply dressed.
T.J. is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gracie Newman Alexander of Paducah; two daughters, Teresa Norwood and Melissa (Tim) Kelley, both of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Jackie (Norma) Felts of Fancy Farm; four grandchildren, Alexandra (Will) Shelton, Daniel Kelley, Jennifer (Matthew) Camargo, Brandon (Megan) Kelley; two great-grandchildren, Covington and Sophia Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
T.J. was preceded in death by his father, Trevie Alexander; his mother, Maybelle Westbrooks Alexander Felts; four sisters, Sara Janette Hollan, Christine Thompson Phillips, Virginia Foy, Imogene Noe, and one brother, James Felts, Jr.
A Celebration of Life for T.J. will be held at noon Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson Chapel of First Baptist Church of Paducah with Charles Moore officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Carson Chapel of First Baptist Church of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in T.J.’s name to The Gideons International Paducah South Camp, P.O. Box 3232, Paducah, KY 42002-3232; or First Baptist Church of Paducah, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
