WICKLIFFE — Sylvio Lawrence Mayolo, 87, of Wickliffe, passed away on April 30, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Mayolo was born in Piedmont, West Virginia, on November 7, 1933, to the late Frank Mayolo and May Angela Albanese Mayolo. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Sylvio worked as the Superintendent of Quality Control at Westvaco for 39 years. He served for 29 years as councilman and mayor of Wickliffe and Chairman of the Board for the Purchase Area Development District in Mayfield. He was a member of the Ballard County Industrial Board, a lifetime member of the American Legion, and a member of numerous other civic organizations. Sylvio was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of La Center.
Sylvio is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita Ellen Callis Mayolo of Wickliffe; four sons, Michael Mayolo of Barlow, Mark Mayolo and wife, Tracye of Smyrna, Tennessee, John Mayolo of Paducah and Jay Mayolo of Wickliffe; daughter-in-law Bonnie Mayolo; six grandchildren, Brandy Elliott (Phil), Sarah Mayolo, Rachel Helm (Brandon), Silvio Mayolo (Emily Beckman), Margaret Mayolo, Matthew Mayolo (Raygen); four great-grandchildren, Baylee Kinsey, Brooke Elliott, Leighton Helm and Kamden Mayolo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Rose Marie Mayolo, and one brother, Vincent F. Mayolo.
Funeral Mass for Sylvio will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church of La Center with Emmanuel Udoh officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in La Center.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ballard County Food Pantry, St. Mary Church, P.O. Box 570, La Center, KY 42056 or KVPM, P.O. Box 633, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.