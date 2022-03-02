Sylvia Rucks, 86, of Paducah, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Providence Pointe Nursing Home.

She worked for Baptist Health Paducah, formerly Western Baptist Hospital, for 35 years. She was a lifelong member of Southland Baptist Temple and recently attended Cherry Street Pentecostal Church in Metropolis.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Rucks of Paducah and Carla Deasel of Metropolis; two grandchildren, Eric Deasel of Metropolis and Kelly Deasel of Nashville, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Jude Deasel, both of Metropolis and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Rucks; one son, David Rucks; and her beloved sister; one half-sister;and one-half brother. Her parents were Ike and Iona Minor.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Nate Hillebrand officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr. Suite 203. Paducah, KY 42003.

