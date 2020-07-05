Sylvanus “Sonny” Ridgeway, 75, of Paducah, died on April 9, 2020. A memorial service for the public will be held after State-mandated COVID-19 restrictions allow.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love gifts, and support during their time of bereavement and a “Special Thank You” to all who contributed to the Sonny Ridgeway Building Fund.
In memory of Sonny, contributions can be mailed to Sonny Ridgeway Building Fund, c/o Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1126 Harrison Street, Paducah, KY 42001 or electronically via CashApp mobile app: $HarrisonStMB
Church and specify Sonny Ridgeway Building Fund.
