Sylvanus “Sonny” Ridgeway II, 75, of Paducah, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Ridgeway was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church and the owner of Sonny Ridgeway Construction Company.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vivian Ridgeway of Paducah; one daughter, Dr. Lori L. Ridgeway of Cincinnati; one son, Anthony Ridgeway of Paducah; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; one brother, Sylvester Ridgeway Jr. of Apopka, Florida; five sisters, Betty Mason of Indianapolis, Rosetta Chism, Barbara Ridgeway and Janice Jackson, all of Lexington, and Norma Ridgeway of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Ridgeway Sr. and Nellie Mae Carson Ridgeway; and one sister.
In compliance with the requirements for Kentucky funeral homes set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to the Sonny Ridgeway Building Fund at: Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1126 Harrison St., Paducah, KY 42001.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
