METROPOLIS — Sydney Renee’ Artman, 26, of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Trad York officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Sydney worked in the health care field and was a nursing student at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis and loved her dog Maggie, the Chicago Cubs, Harry Potter, and scuba diving with her family. She had a beautiful smile and a kind heart.
Sydney is survived by her parents, John and Vickie (Williamson) Artman; brother, Josh Artman and fiancé Ali Havens and her daughter Nova; grandparents, Cheryl and Donnie Street, step-grandparents, Sue Artman Cole and husband Lyndell; aunts and uncles, Jack and Tammy Mizell and Greg and Kathy Henry; cousins, Jake Mizell, Kristi Gillette and husband Jerry, Zac Henry and girlfriend Amber Greer, and Eli Henry; three great cousins, Kyrie Gillette, Pheonix Gillette, and Nolan Henry; and loving partner, Dalton Shockley.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, David Artman and Roy Williamson; aunt, Debbie Miller Libby; and great grandmother, Christine Mott.
Memorials may be made to Rolling in Faith, c/o City National Bank, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online
at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.