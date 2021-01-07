Sidney P. Edds, 91, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at his home in Paducah. He was born on August 24, 1929 in Middlesboro, to the late Dr. Jess and Rachel Chance Edds.
He was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. and the University of Tennessee in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Edds practiced anesthesiology in Western Kentucky for 45 Years. Dr. Edds was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Dr. Edds is survived by his wife, Bobbie Hayden Edds; children, Nancy Edds Severns and Joseph Edds of Reidland, Ann Edds Wurth and spouse, William of Symsonia, and Kathryn Edds, of Nashville, Tennessee. grandsons, Aaron Severns of Reidland, and Cody Edds of Knoxville, Tennessee. nieces, Mary Edds, Barbara Edds, Rachel Jennings, Virginia Jennings Debord and Rebecca Jennings Mantooth; stepchildren, Phillip Ellegood and spouse, Tiffany of Calvert City, Carole Ellegood Shelby and spouse, Darren of Melber, six step-grandchildren, Taylor Parrish and spouse, Christian of Wingo, Trent Shelby of St. Louis, Missouri, Raegen Shelton and spouse, Evan of Hickory, Grace Ellegood of Louisville, Sydney Ellegood of Calvert City, Emma Ellegood of Calvert City, one step-great-grandchild, Ava Rose Shelton.
Dr. Edds was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jess and Rachel Chance Edds; his brother, Dr. Joseph Edds; sister, Mary Elizabeth Edds Jennings; infant sister, Jesse Edds; and step=granddaughter, Kenedy Ellegood.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. There will be no public visitation.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Glenn Van Loon for years of careful attention and devoted care to Dr. Edds. Also, a special thank you to Hospice nurse Kim for kindness and consideration to Dr. Edds and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 6705 Old US 45 South Paducah, KY 42003 and Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah 1530 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42003
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at milner&orr.com.
