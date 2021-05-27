Sybil (Gibbs) Penn of Paducah passed away at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ. Sybil was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, and a volunteer with Baptist Health Auxiliary. She retired from South Central Bell Telephone as a service representative with 37 years of service.
Sybill is survived by two daughters, Tamara Harned and husband, Harold Wayne, of Lone Oak and Melissa Kirby of Paducah; three grandsons, Keith (Heather) Harned of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Matthew (Amber) Harned of Paducah and Johnathan Dallam of Denver, Colorado; five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chandler) Gaines of Thompson Station, Tennessee, Katy (Justin) Pruitt, Lebanon, Tennessee, Ben (Cassidy) Harned of Goose Ceek, South Carolina, Lexie Harned and Jackson Harned, both of Paducah; three great-great-granddaughters, Ivy Gaines, Norah Gaines of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Avery Pruitt of Lebanon, Tennessee; and several cousins.
Preceding in death was her husband, Tammie R. Penn; parents, Robert Richard Gibbs and Marjorie Oliver Gibbs; stepfather, Garvis Akers; two sisters, Maud Butler and Dorothy Kassa; two brothers, Luther Gibbs and Robert Gibbs; and one stepbrother, Garvis Akers Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Andy Clausen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Friday, May 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001 or Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or to the charity of your choice.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
