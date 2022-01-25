Suzanne “Suzie” Wehrmeyer, 62, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her home.
Suzie was born on Friday, Jan. 8, 1960, in Washington, D.C. to Allan and Margaret Jeanine Wehrmeyer. She was a graduate of Metropolis Community High School and earned a Culinary Arts certificate from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She was employed as a baker’s aid at Artisan Kitchen and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Miss Wehrmeyer is survived by her parents, Allan Wehrmeyer and Margaret Jeanine Metzger Wehrmeyer, of Metropolis, Illinois; her sisters, Jeanie Herring, of Metropolis, Illinois, and Ann Haderlein, of Mundelein, Illinois; her brothers, Rev. Fr. Richard Louis Wehrmeyer, of Chicago, Illinois, and Joseph Wehrmeyer (Cheryl Lankhaar), of Monteagle, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Miss Wehrmeyer was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Metzger; and her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Wehrmeyer.
A funeral service mass is scheduled for noon Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — noon Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 S. Sixth St. Paducah, KY 42001.
