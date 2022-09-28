METROPOLIS, Ill. — Suzanne Harper Adams was born on Dec. 18, 1948, at Riverside Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, and departed this life on Sept. 27, 2022 at her residence in rural Metropolis, with her husband of 55 years at her side.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Russell and Rev. Trad York officiating. Entombment will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Suzanne was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Brookport and recently had been attending Waldo Baptist Church. She loved to spend the winter in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, with her snow bird friends, loved planting and working in her flowers, and loved to have lunch with her high school girls a few times a year.
Suzanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Herbert “Herb” Adams; son, Justin Adams and wife Michelle; grandson, Kyler Adams; several cousins and many friends.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dorothy (Black) Harper.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Suzanne’s name to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Fred O’Neal, Wendell Whitt, Todd Barnett, Brandon Barnhill, Keith Overton, and Ronnie Seets.
