KEVIL — Suzan Eve Negley Newton, 67, of Kevil, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Barlow Baptist Church. She owned and operated Bov-Eq Company.
She is survived by two sons, Joshua Gaines and Cody Newton, both of Kevil.
Her parents were James and Robbie Negley.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Barlow Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at Barlow Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Lourdes Hospice 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003-9976; or Ballard County Animal Rescue, 664 Broadway St., Barlow, KY 42024.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrow
