MURRAY — Susie Allen, 88, of Murray, died at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Murray, Kentucky and the Order of the Easter Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Reynolds; son, Brent Allen; step-daughter, Kay Key; five grandchildren, Chris Allen, Ray Reynolds, Kent Reynolds, LeeAnn Fox and Jayson Key; and five great-grandchildren, Dustin Hayden, Justin Reynolds, Ethan Hayden, Jaxson Reynolds and Fiona Branham.
Her parents were the late Dewey King and Jeanette Lee King.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be submitted via www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
