Susan Yolanda Jones passed away at the age of 61 on Saturday, September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was born Susan Yolanda Hyde on June 26, 1959, to Virginia Murphey Hyde and the late Boyce Taylor Hyde at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, KY. In 1977, she graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School before marrying her late husband, Michael Dennis Cartwright, in June the same year. In January 1978, she went to work for Lourdes Hospital where she spent the next 42 years of her career. In 1982, she welcomed a son, Matthew Taylor Cartwright, and her second son, Isaac Ian May, was born in 1988. She and her current husband, Scott Thomas Jones, were married in 2001.
Susan’s life was centered around her family; she was a true matriarch who built a family foundation of love that only she could foster. She was very creative and often made her own artwork. She grew up on a farm where she gained a love for animals, especially horses. She always had pet dogs that she spoiled rotten including Brutus, her beloved Yorkie she leaves behind. Those who knew her well will remember Susan’s feisty spirit, her kind heart, and soft touch. Susan was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Scott Thomas Jones of Paducah, her son, Isaac Ian May, and wife Abby of Paducah; her mother, Virginia Murphey Hill of Paducah; one brother, Joe Mark Hyde of Paducah; two grandchildren, Murphey Michael Boyce Cartwright and Janey Ruth Cartwright of Symsonia; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Dennis Cartwright, in 1986; her father, Boyce Taylor Hyde, in 1986; and her son, Matthew Taylor Cartwright, in 2012.
Susan wished to be cremated and that no services be held; her family is honoring that wish. In honor of her love of animals, memorial contributions may be given in Susan’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, PO Box 125, Metropolis, IL, 62960.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
