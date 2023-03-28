KEVIL — Susan Wallace, 65, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her son’s home surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born Feb. 23, 1958, to her parents, William and Mary Sue Myers Cooper.
Susan’s favorites were her two granddaughters. She loved to spend time with them and spoil them every chance she could. They were her whole world. Through the years Susan was employed at various financial institutions; Citizens Bank in Kevil, Barlow, and Wickliffe during the 90’s and later Citizens Bank in Paducah and TVA Credit Union. She loved to craft and spend time reading. Susan loved her cats and dogs.
