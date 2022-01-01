CARBONDALE, Ill. — Susan Suttle, 62, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
She was born to her parents, John Gilbert and Lucy Evelyn Baker on Sept. 14, 1959. Susan was a registered nurse for 24 years and a nurse practitioner for 10 years in hospital medicine in Illinois. She was a member of the Honorary Nursing Society and Honorary Psychology Society. Susan enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting and gardening with her flowers. She loved her fancy breed of chickens, her dogs and most of all loved her family dearly. Susan brought so much joy and would light up the room with her beautiful smile.
Susan is survived by her husband of 19 years, David Suttle of Goreville; two sons, Shane Wilkins (Robin), of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jesse Wilkins, of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Evelyn Garrett (Blake), of Bandana; two step daughters, Laura Lacniak, of Crown Point, Indiana, and Caitlin (Nedon) Bowen, of Buncombe; two brothers, Chris Jackson (Sharon), of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and John Robert Baker (Lana), of LaCenter; one sister, Karen Proctor (Robert), of Ledbetter; six grandchildren, Elenore Wilkins, John Wilkins, Aiden Small, Sarah Lacniak, William Bowen and Robert Bowen.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Violet Lacniak and her parents.
Visitation will be held 6 — 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, with Rev Ryan Baker officiating.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
