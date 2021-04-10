Susan Paris, 74, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Paducah First Baptist Church. She retired from USEC, where she was an operator.
She is survived by a son, David Paris of Paducah; two grandchildren; and three brothers, Kevin Morgan of Jackson, Tennessee, Richard Morgan of Red River, New Mexico, and Tom Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paris. Her parents were Hosea and Frances (Rowland) Morgan.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
No services are scheduled at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
