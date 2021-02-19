Susan Lutin, 69, of Paducah died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Gather Suites in Paducah.
Mrs. Lutin was retired from Walmart and of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Lutin of Lexington and Kevin Lutin of Cumming, Georgia; one brother, William Koll of Charleston, South Carolina; and one granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lutin. Her parents were William and Loretta Koll.
She will be cremated per her wishes.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
