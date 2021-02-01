MURRAY — Susan Hutson Lassiter, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lassiter was born on Mar. 15, 1979, in Murray. She worked as a sales associate in the auto parts industry for O’Reilly’s and Napa.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, James Dixon and Louise Dixon; as well as her father-in-law, Howard A. Hutson.
Survivors include her son, Howard Hutson and fiancé Kaitlyn Jones of Murray; parents, Diana Dixon Spiller and Russ Spiller of Dexter; mother-in-law, Chris Hutson of Hazel; sister, Samantha Lee and husband Erik of Walker, Louisiana; two brothers, James Duncan of Murray and Shane Spiller and wife Rachel of St. Amant, Louisiana; as well as one grandchild, Lillian Hutson of Murray.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchruchillfuneralhome.com.
