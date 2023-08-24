OWENSBORO — Susan Fralick Miller, 63, of Owensboro, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Heartford House and went to be with Jesus. She was born Oct. 14, 1959, in Princeton, to Alice Conley Naccarato and the late Joseph Fralick. She was a 1978 graduate of Caldwell County High School.

Susan was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and taught in the children’s ministry for many years. Her sweet spirit just drew the little ones to her, and she was totally loved. She was employed at the West End Child Development Center as a teaching assistant at Seven Hills Preschool.

