GILBERTSVILLE — Susan Carol Mann Warren, 67, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Susan was born in Milan, Tennessee, on Nov. 18, 1954, to the late Richard Thomas Mann and Margie Becton McNail. She was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Hardin, Kentucky. Susan had a deep love for music. She enjoyed traveling the country for concerts since she was young to see her favorite bands. Susan also loved to sing, both in church and at weddings and other special events. She also loved sports and was a faithful University of Kentucky basketball and Tennessee Volunteer football fan. In her free time, she loved to spend time outdoors and boating on the Kentucky Lake. Susan had a heart of gold and lived to help others who were in need. Her family will remember her as the most loving wife, mother and sister.
Susan is survived by her husband of 43 years, Pat Warren of Gilbertsville; two sons, Ben Warren of Lexington, and Blake (Reesa) Warren of Cynthiana; and one sister, Beth (Wayne) Minton of Milan, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m.Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Hardin, with Greg Traywick officiating. Burial will follow in St. Henry’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Susan Warren to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105
