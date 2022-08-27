GILBERTSVILLE — Susan Carol Mann Warren, 67, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Susan was born in Milan, Tennessee, on Nov. 18, 1954, to the late Richard Thomas Mann and Margie Becton McNail. She was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Hardin, Kentucky. Susan had a deep love for music. She enjoyed traveling the country for concerts since she was young to see her favorite bands. Susan also loved to sing, both in church and at weddings and other special events. She also loved sports and was a faithful University of Kentucky basketball and Tennessee Volunteer football fan. In her free time, she loved to spend time outdoors and boating on the Kentucky Lake. Susan had a heart of gold and lived to help others who were in need. Her family will remember her as the most loving wife, mother and sister.

Service information

Aug 29
Service
Monday, August 29, 2022
9:00AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
16097 Hwy 68
Hardin, KY 42048
Aug 28
Visitation
Sunday, August 28, 2022
1:00PM-4:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr
1117 Polar Street
Benton, KY 42025
