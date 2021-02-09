CUNNINGHAM — Susan Kay Brown, 48, of Cunningham, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Bardwell.
She is survived by three daughters, Chelsea LeKay Hodges of Bardwell, Tristan Dawn of Massac, Illinois and Kennedy Brown of Bardwell; her parents, Kenny and Nancy Brown of Bardwell; one brother, Stacey Brown of Bardwell; six grandchildren; and three nieces.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Kevin Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Susan Brown to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
