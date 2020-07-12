ST. LOUIS — Susan Anette (Belter) Oberheu’s fight with Alzheimer’s disease was ended May 15, 2020. Life began in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, with birth to parents Mr. Orbey Belter and Mrs. Ada (Mollendorf) Belter and was the start of the family that included siblings Muriel and Roger.
Elementary education through the sixth grade began in Spring City, Tennessee where Mr. Belter was an electrical engineer employed by TVA. In 1952 the family moved to Paducah, Kentucky, for Mr. Belter to work on the construction of a new TVA electric generation plant. The move also provided an opportunity for membership in Saint Paul Lutheran Church. Here Susan and siblings participated in youth activities and sang with her sister in the adult choir while still teenagers.
The one-room, parochial school under the congregation’s auspice completed Susan’s elementary learning in preparation for admission into the new Paducah Tilghman High School. Graduation from Tilghman in 1958 was followed by two years of enrollment in Paducah Junior College and two years in Murray State College. At Murray, Susan earned a degree in Secretarial Sciences with a minor in Library Sciences.
Marriage to Stuart Oberheu was on August 18, 1962, at the Altar of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. Rev. Frank Kauth was assisted in the ceremony by the Groom’s Father, Rev. Gerhard Oberheu. Susan is the Mother of Julia Oberheu Tritschler (Thomas: deceased), in Saint Louis, Missouri; and Kent Oberheu (Krista Denton), in Berkeley, California, and the Grandmother of Matthew Tritschler, in Saint Louis, and Audrey Oberheu, in Berkeley.
Through the college years, Ms. Belter worked part-time for the Paducah Sun-Democrat, and following her marriage, as a volunteer classroom assistant for Saint Paul’s beginning elementary, parochial classes. When an employment opportunity in Madison, Wisconsin, came for her husband, Susan re-entered the workforce in Christmas time employment with a department store that was replaced the following year by a secretarial position for a local attorney.
After the young family’s move to Saint Louis in 1976, caring for her family was a fulltime challenge. It also permitted personal ambition to work with various art media that explored talent already apparent in childhood. At Paducah Junior College, Susan’s artistic abilities matured with the guidance of acclaimed artist Mary Yeise. Through instruction and practice, she developed the Mollendorf inherited gift in a variety of media. Crafts that were used in child-rearing were also useful in committees for both church and community. In 1971 the Wisconsin State Journal published a front-page article on Fourth of July Parade celebrations that displayed photos of costumes Susan created that her children and two playmates wore. Following the move to Saint Louis, she explored various fine art media and never tired of practicing her skills at every turn.
When children matured, a volunteer secretarial opportunity for her church opened a returning route as secretary for attorneys in Clayton, Missouri, lasting 15 years. Throughout life, travel adventures covered many US States. In 2001 following retirement as a legal assistant, vacation choices included foreign travel in Nova Scotia, Edwards Island, and the English Channel Island of Guernsey.
Susan was always devoted to her family first and to others in numerous ways: providing a solid home foundation for both spouse and children during 57 years of marriage, teaching English to new Americans, making quilts for World Relief efforts, and much more. The blessings many received through her provided joy and fulfillment in an abiding desire to serve family, church, and neighbors. In the Room, God prepared for her, rests a much loved and cherished Spouse, Mother, Friend, and Lady. God was with Susan Anette (Belter) Oberheu every step of the way. She was a Friend for Christ Jesus.
Memories of life’s experience in Paducah don’t fade easily and Susan’s family would appreciate hearing your memories of her. Within the limits of COVID-19 distancing restrictions, a July 19, 2020, Memorial Drive-by Wave is scheduled at Noble Park, Shelter #1 on the drive around the lake between 3:30 — 6 p.m. Anyone acquainted with the family may stop to chat, share a cookie, or just drive by and send a wave of greeting and remembrance. Memorial gifts in thanksgiving of the blessings God sent you, through Susan can be given to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 211 S. 21st St., Paducah, KY 42003.
