SUNSHINE LEDBETTER WAGNER passed peacefully in the arms of her mother, Sharon Hankins, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a long illness, at 48 years of age. Sunshine was born into this world on April 21, 1975. She grew to adulthood in the town of Ledbetter, Kentucky, which was founded by her ancestors. Many will recall, and have fond memories, of young Sunshine spending her days toddling around the grocery store, “Mutt’s Market,” in Ledbetter, Kentucky, which was owned by her parents and paternal grandparents, Mutt and Jeanette Ledbetter. Sunshine was beloved by them, and she was their only grandchild.

As she grew, Sunshine excelled at basketball and softball where she was a fierce competitor on the court and fields. She also bloomed into a great beauty obtaining the title of Miss Kentucky Outstanding Teen and Miss Tater Day. Sunshine was voted by national pageant directors as the top ten (10)% of teenage participants for scholastic achievement, poise, and beauty. Sunshine was also granted the honor of becoming a Kentucky Colonel after winning a Kentucky state-sponsored speech competition. She was chosen “Most Dignified” as a senior superlative voted upon by her peers. Sunshine also pursued her life-long love of art by being selected as a representative by the Art Guild and the National Art Honors Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Sunshine Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In