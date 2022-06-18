Sue Taylor Trail, 93, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Southgate Senior Living in Metropolis, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with David Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.