Sue Tracy, 69, of West Paducah, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a beautician and of the Christian faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Johnna Crain and Crystal Tracy; two stepsons, Kenneth Tracy and William Calvin Tracy; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death are one stepson, Mark Tracy; and two siblings. Her parents were William Leon Hoskins and Eudoxia Bott.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are scheduled.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
