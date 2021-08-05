LA CENTER — Sue Tisdal, 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Life Care Center in La Center.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of La Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Noles of West Paducah and Peggy Birney (William) of La Center; four grandchildren, Jeff Foster (Tammy), Chris Noles, Casey Birney (Angela), and Brandon Birney (Kandice); and six great-grandchildren,Cavin Foster, Hayley Foster, Noah Birney, Jace Birney, Jacob Birney, and Charlee Birney.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Tisdal; son, Bob Tisdal; granddaughter, Shannon Birney; brother, Fred Pottinger; and her parents, Cleo and Joe Pottinger.
Visitation will be from 2 — 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Bond and Jason Hay officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be
left at morrow
