LA CENTER — Sue Tisdal, 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Life Care Center in La Center.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of La Center.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Noles of West Paducah and Peggy Birney (William) of La Center; four grandchildren, Jeff Foster (Tammy), Chris Noles, Casey Birney (Angela), and Brandon Birney (Kandice); and six great-grandchildren,Cavin Foster, Hayley Foster, Noah Birney, Jace Birney, Jacob Birney, and Charlee Birney.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Tisdal; son, Bob Tisdal; granddaughter, Shannon Birney; brother, Fred Pottinger; and her parents, Cleo and Joe Pottinger.

Visitation will be from 2 — 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Bond and Jason Hay officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

