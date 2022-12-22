Sue S. Cash, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 8:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on May 12, 1942, in Franklin, to the late Jeff Sircy and Christine Adams Sircy. Sue was a retired regional manager for Kentucky State Department of Social Services. She was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church where she was one of the original members of the Richard Roberts Sunday School Class. Sue was a member of Rolling Hills Country Club where she was past president and was the first female elected to that position. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Rolling Hills Ladies Golf Association where she served on several committees. Sue was a graduate of Murray State University where she was a past board member of the Athletic Board and was a member of the Fleur de Lis Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.