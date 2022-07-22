Sue Reynolds

Sue Carolyn Tracy Reynolds, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Eddie) Cooper of Paducah; one son, Tom Heald of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Ashley (Anthony) Hughes of Paducah, Amy Morris of Paducah and Casey Heald of Symsonia; and three great-grandchildren, Kenadie and Cooper Hughes and Jaxon Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyal Woodrow Tracy and Rebecca Lois Mitchell Tracy.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Providence Point and Mercy Health, and Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Smithland. Funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Harrison officiating. Interment to follow the service at Smithland Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Tracy Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
