Sue Powers, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at her home. Sue was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church. She was retired from McCracken County Food Service having worked at Hendron Elementary and the Hendron/Lone Oak Elementary School Cafeterias. Sue enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and cooking, especially baking. Sue loved Christmas, decorations, Christmas sweatshirts, family gatherings, it was her favorite time of the year. You could always find her favorite dog “BeeBee” by her side.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Ann Jackson and husband, Dan, and LaDona Sue Powers and spouse, Pamela, all of Paducah; one son, Kevin Randall Powers and spouse, Mark Stephen Dryden, of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Larry (Harietta) Harper, of Kevil, and Billy Don (DaraLea) Harper, of Lovelaceville; one granddaughter, Brandee (Darrell) Goode, Paducah; three great-grandchildren, Kyler Teitsort, Landon Teitsort and Jarrett Goode; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were parents, Clarence Clifton Harper and Dorothy Virginia Beyer Harper; one brother, Odell Harper.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Revs. John Smithmier and Mike Huffmaster officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 4620 Massa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003 or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100. Paducah, KY 42002.
You may leave a message, share a “Hugs from Home” or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
