KUTTAWA — Sue Carolyn Yates Polk, 84, of Kuttawa, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Rivers Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa.
She was a retired school teacher in the Lyon County School system and a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
KUTTAWA — Sue Carolyn Yates Polk, 84, of Kuttawa, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Rivers Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa.
She was a retired school teacher in the Lyon County School system and a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Robertson (Mark) of Lamasco; two granddaughters, Shay Lynn (Drew) Kirk of Ledbetter and Lindsey Robertson of Madison, Wisconsin; two great grandchildren, Tristan and Brynn Kirk and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Charles Polk; one daughter, Sherry Elaine Polk; and one brother. Her parents were Hugh Ernest “Speed” Yates and Elizabeth Chandler Yates.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to service time at 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Kuttawa Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Nelson and Mark Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Kuttawa Cemetery.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donation may be made to Kuttawa First Baptist Church Building Fund, 316 Walnut Dr, Kuttawa KY 42055.
You may leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.