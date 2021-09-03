Sue Phillips, 82,
of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Sue was retired
as the assistant manager of Card
Cage, worked for Michelsons Jewelers, and the International Shoe Company. She was a member of
West End Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible
and baking goodies
for others.
Surviving are her three children, Remona Lax of Asheville, North Carolina, Roger (Lori) Phillips of Kevil, and Renada (Mitchell) York of Benton; one sister, Peggy Stephens of West Paducah; two granddaughters, Jennie Sue Phillips Harmon and Rachel Claire Lax; and one great-grandson, Michael Thomas.
She was preceded
in death by her husband of 51 years, Jim Phillips; and her parents, Paul and
Sylvia Sherron.
Private family graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Palestine Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. Brian Nance officiating. Burial will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice or the Palestine Cemetery Care Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com. Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
