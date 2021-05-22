BOAZ — Sue Nell Spees, 92, of Boaz, passed away at 1:52 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Sue was born to Herman and Virginia Pate, in Paducah, on Tuesday, December 18, 1928. She was a 1948 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. She was a member of Symsonia Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Spees is survived by her daughter, Trina Welker (Vance), of Shelbyville; her sons, Daniel Spees (Brenda) and John Spees, all of Paducah; her grandchildren, Lori Mills (Shane), Lisa Roseberry (David), Bryan Spees, Sara Warriner (J.D.), Austin Spees, Daniel Welker (WuYa); her great-grandchildren, Kaylie Roseberry, Gage Mills, Dalton Warriner, Kaden Mills, Davin Roseberry, Noah Warriner, Elijah Warriner, Noah Spees, Wyatt Warriner.
Mrs. Spees was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, J.T. Spees; her parents, Herman and Virginia St John Pate; her sisters, Louise Myrick, Jean McCann, Joan Harton, Mary Ellen Dowdy.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Hardmoney Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Symsonia Baptist Church Building Fund, 680 KY-348 W, Symsonia, KY 42082.
You can send a “hug from home,” message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.