Sue Reid Nace, 89, died Nov. 30, 2021, at the Life Care Center at La Center.
She worked as a beautician, and as a jewelry associate for JCPenney. She was a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church.
Sue is survived by her children, Ronnie (Pam) Reid, Sherry (Doug) Orazine, Marla Nace Bearden, and Steve Nace; her brother, Bobby Skidmore; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Billy Nace; her parents, Houston and Leslie Skidmore, and three siblings.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to New Liberty Building Fund, in care of Joni Jordan (Treasurer), 3545 Hobbs Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
