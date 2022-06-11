GRAND RIVERS — Sue Mott, 76, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Born Saturday, March 23, 1946, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late Harry “Doc” Thomas Hall and the late Rose (Lampley) Hall.
Sue was a clerk at the Grand Rivers post office and later retired as a rural letter carrier. She was a devoted member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church where she loved her church family and was actively involved. She was an active member of the Homemakers and volunteered with gathering items for the backpack program. Sue loved to cook and gardening but her main joy was her grandchildren. She attended all her grandchildren’s activities and was affectionately known as Meme to all her grandchildren’s friends.
She is survived by her son, Tad Mott of Calvert City; daughter, Ginger Young husband Todd of Benton; brother, Harry Dean Hall wife Shirley of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Mallory Newton husband Brandon, Sydney Mott, Lucas Young, McKenna Mott; and great grandchildren, Ezra Newton, Emma Newton and Chloe Newton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Glenn Mott; parents; sister, Phyllis Shelton; and grandchild, Lauren Mott.
A Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Grand Rivers Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Gill officiating.
Interment will follow in Dycusburg Cemetery, Dycusburg, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Grand Rivers Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, The Alzheimers Association of Greater Kentucky, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans LN Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205, or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, Inc.500 South First St. Louisville, KY 40202.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.