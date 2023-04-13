LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Sue McElroy, 87, of Lee’s Summit, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Lee’s Summit. She was born on Dec. 25, 1935, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Burton Aaron Richards and Anna Mae Potter Richards. Sue was an elementary and middle school English educator teaching in Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Paducah, where she enjoyed teaching adult Sunday School for many years, as well as The Gideons International. Sue was a very disciplined Christian starting her days in the early morning hours praying and studying God’s word and was committed to spreading the gospel with her time, gifts, and resources.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Brad McElroy and wife, Brenda, of Paducah, and Brian McElroy and wife, Carmen, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister, Carol Halula of Kansas City, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne (Matt) Hill, Thomas Hunter (Emily) Cantwell, Scott Thomas (Emily) McElroy, Kristen Kaye (Connor) Ojard, Meri Brooke (Jordan) Colburn, Sara May McElroy, Allison Leigh (Brandon) Perry, Davis Paul McElroy, Megan Elizabeth (William) Blevins and Daniel Wayne (Kimberley) McElroy; 16 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Thomas Cantwell of Madisonville, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.