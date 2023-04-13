LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Sue McElroy, 87, of Lee’s Summit, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Lee’s Summit. She was born on Dec. 25, 1935, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Burton Aaron Richards and Anna Mae Potter Richards. Sue was an elementary and middle school English educator teaching in Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Paducah, where she enjoyed teaching adult Sunday School for many years, as well as The Gideons International. Sue was a very disciplined Christian starting her days in the early morning hours praying and studying God’s word and was committed to spreading the gospel with her time, gifts, and resources.

She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Brad McElroy and wife, Brenda, of Paducah, and Brian McElroy and wife, Carmen, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister, Carol Halula of Kansas City, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne (Matt) Hill, Thomas Hunter (Emily) Cantwell, Scott Thomas (Emily) McElroy, Kristen Kaye (Connor) Ojard, Meri Brooke (Jordan) Colburn, Sara May McElroy, Allison Leigh (Brandon) Perry, Davis Paul McElroy, Megan Elizabeth (William) Blevins and Daniel Wayne (Kimberley) McElroy; 16 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Thomas Cantwell of Madisonville, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

To send flowers to the family of Sue McElroy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 15
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, April 15, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Apr 15
Visitation
Saturday, April 15, 2023
8:30AM-10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

