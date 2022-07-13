Sue Little, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Sue was a long time, active member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a graduate of Lone Oak High School. Sue retired from Western Baptist Hospital after 20 years of service working the switchboard. Sue spent many hours cooking, watching television and time with family. Sue’s quiet personality help make her the best mom and grandmother one could have. She enjoyed spoiling her only grandson, Kathan.
Survivors include one daughter, Sondra Clark and husband, John of Paducah; one son, Kevin Little of Birmingham, Alabama; one grandson, Kathan Sean Ferren of Lone Oak.
Preceding in death was her husband, Robert “Bob” Little; one son, Keith Little; parents, Ezra J. Marrs & Willie Bedwell Marrs; two sisters, Marie Norman and Moease Dunlap.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
