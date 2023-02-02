BALDWIN, Mo. — Linson, Sue Kathryn (nee Howard), passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Beloved wife of Bill Linson. Loving mother of Scott (Sandy) Lencke, Robin (the late Matthew) Lemmons, Steven (Tammi) Lencke and Kristin (Jon) Kimerle. Grandmother of Jessica (Jeff) Sweeting, Grant (Holly) Lemmons, Blake (Brittney) Lemmons, Craig Lemmons, Joshua Lencke, Ryan Lencke, Kara Lencke, and twins Leah (Michael) Babcock, and Joseph (Maddy) Kimerle. Great-grandmother of Ava Sweeting, Zeke, Luke, and Judah Lemmons, twins Ellie and Lucy Lemmons, and Lily Babcock. Dear sister of Janet (the late James) Lunsford and the late Joseph Byron Howard. Daughter of the late Joseph Marvin and Evelyn Leora Howard (nee Locker). Dear friend of many.
Sue was born in Winchester, Kentucky, in 1936, and the family moved frequently her first twelve years following her father, who was a U.S. Army officer during World War II. The family settled in Paducah, KY, when Sue was in seventh grade, and she graduated from Reidland High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from her beloved University of Kentucky, and later added an additional major in accounting. Sue worked for Farmers Insurance Group for 25 years, starting in policy service, becoming an internal auditor and ultimately a manager of claims representatives. While there, she consolidated the company’s subrogation efforts in the state of Ohio. In retirement, she became general manager of the outdoor drama “Johnny Appleseed.” Sue was an unabashed Kentucky basketball fan, and could often be seen in favorite Wildcats sweaters and jackets.
She and Bill lived the last 15 years in St. Louis where she served as a trustee in her neighborhood association, attended weekly Bible study and enjoyed weekly bridge with her “bridge lady” friends. She always felt her greatest accomplishments were her four children, whom she adored, along with her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They were the absolute joys of her life!
Services: Funeral service at First Evangelical Free Church, 1375 Carman Road, Ballwin, MO, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at noon. Interment Bethel Cemetery (Pond, MO). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BJC Hospice or First Evangelical Free Church Outreach Fund. Visitation at church Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, MO, friends may sign the family’s on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
