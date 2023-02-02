BALDWIN, Mo. — Linson, Sue Kathryn (nee Howard), passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Beloved wife of Bill Linson. Loving mother of Scott (Sandy) Lencke, Robin (the late Matthew) Lemmons, Steven (Tammi) Lencke and Kristin (Jon) Kimerle. Grandmother of Jessica (Jeff) Sweeting, Grant (Holly) Lemmons, Blake (Brittney) Lemmons, Craig Lemmons, Joshua Lencke, Ryan Lencke, Kara Lencke, and twins Leah (Michael) Babcock, and Joseph (Maddy) Kimerle. Great-grandmother of Ava Sweeting, Zeke, Luke, and Judah Lemmons, twins Ellie and Lucy Lemmons, and Lily Babcock. Dear sister of Janet (the late James) Lunsford and the late Joseph Byron Howard. Daughter of the late Joseph Marvin and Evelyn Leora Howard (nee Locker). Dear friend of many.

