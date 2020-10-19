Edith Sue Johnson, 90, of Benton, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Hobart, Indiana.
She is survived by one son, James Van Johnson of Chesterton, Indiana; two daughters, Barbara Johnson of Benton and Vicki Ladd of Hobart, Indiana; five grandchildren, Denise Painter, Steven Ladd, Jason Wyatt, Adam Johnson and Jamie Watson; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter arriving in Dec. 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Virgil Johnson; one brother, Jimmy Dial; and one sister, Opal South.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, located at 211 West Fifth Street in Benton, with the Rev. Bill Amberg officiating. Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.