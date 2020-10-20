BENTON — Edith Sue Johnson, 90, of Benton, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Hobart, Indiana.
She is survived by a son, James Van Johnson of Chesterton, Indiana; two daughters, Barbara Johnson of Benton and Vicki Ladd of Hobart; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter arriving in December.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Virgil Johnson; a brother; and a sister.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Amberg officiating. Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. today, October 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
