MAYFIELD — Sue Cash, 82, of Mayfield, passed away at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Green Acres Healthcare Facility.
She was a member of the Trace Creek Baptist Church, and a retired bank teller from FNB in Mayfield.
Mrs. Cash is survived by her husband, William E. “Bill” Cash of Mayfield; son, Mark A. (Cindy) Breedlove of Eddyville; son, Chris Breedlove of Mayfield; daughter, LaDonna (Darrell) Breedlove Gill of W. Paducah; son, Chad (Teresa) Cash of West Paducah; sister, Jennie Simpson of Groveland, Florida; sister, Robbie Jones of Mayfield; seven grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Breedlove, Jacob (Allison) Wilkerson, Jessica (Josh) White, Sarah (Michael) Tapscott, Mason Breedlove, Alyssa Breedlove, and Matthew Cash; 10 great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Nicholas Cash and James Wilkerson; her brother, Robert Lee; parents, O.L. & Eunice Mae Parker Lee.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield
