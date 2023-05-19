CARBONDALE, Ill. — Sue Carner Kornegay, 74, of Carbondale, formerly of Princeton, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

She was born the daughter of the late J.B. Carner, and the late Lois Babb Carner. She was a member of the Paducah Moose Lodge #285. She enjoyed visiting with her friends at the V.F.W. She was the owner/operator of Hairstyles Unlimited Hair Salon in Paducah. She loved spending time with her family, and was of the Baptist faith.

