CARBONDALE, Ill. — Sue Carner Kornegay, 74, of Carbondale, formerly of Princeton, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
She was born the daughter of the late J.B. Carner, and the late Lois Babb Carner. She was a member of the Paducah Moose Lodge #285. She enjoyed visiting with her friends at the V.F.W. She was the owner/operator of Hairstyles Unlimited Hair Salon in Paducah. She loved spending time with her family, and was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Goodman Funeral Home in Princeton with Ronnie Fox officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in Dalton-Norman Cemetery in Caldwell County. Goodman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kornegay family.
She is survived by her daughter, Christian Summer Alotaibi (Alaa) of Carbondale, Illinois; her brothers, Dale Carner (Sherry) of Caldwell County, and Jim Carner (Rosie) of Caldwell County; and her sisters, Joyce Patton, Jane Thorpe of Eddyville, and June Holt (Teddy) of Eddyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Carner.
