CUNNINGHAM — Sue Campbell Thomason, 80, of Cunningham, passed away at 6:40 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Sue was an active member of Hardin Baptist Church and a past member of Mississippi Baptist Church where she loved and served with many in the church. She loved fishing, boating, and being with her family on Kentucky Lake. She was an avid baker, making coconut cakes, bread, and other baked goods for friends and family members. But most of all, Sue enjoyed every minute spent with her family and being “Granny” to her four granddaughters and “Gee” to her 11 great-grandchildren.
Sue Thomason is survived by her daughter, Benita Sue Davis, and husband, Jeff of Cunningham; and her son, Bob Thomason, and wife, Diana of Gilbertsville and a sister, Kay Hodges of St. Charles, Missouri. She leaves behind her granddaughters, Wendy Wilson, and husband, Brandon of Cunningham, Brooke Kelly, and husband, Scotty of Cunningham, Sanda Fisher, and husband, Brandon of Danville, and Leandra Thomason of Benton; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kase Kelly, Knox Kelly, Hudson Wilson, Roxie Wilson, Cambell Fisher, Crew Kelly, Rhodes Kelly, Esther Wilson, Ford Fisher, Abraham Wilson, and Graedy Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bennett Thomason; and her parents, Robert James Campbell and Dorothy Jennings Campbell; her daughter-in-law, Lesia Thomason; and a great-grandson Grae Kelly.
Visitation for Sue Thomason will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell after 10 a.m. Friday, Feb.19, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Ricky Cunningham and Rev. Ricky Miller officiating and burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Fruits Farm, c/o Hardin Baptist Church, 6867 US Highway 641, Hardin, KY, 42048 or Hope That Binds, PO Box 595, Cunningham, KY 42035.
