Sue Bloodworth Mays, 79, of Paducah, passed away on March 23, 2022, at River Haven Rehabilitation.
She was born in Paducah. In her life she worked as a marketing director for Kenergy Electric Cooperative in Henderson, Kentucky.
Surviving is her daughter, Tiki Derrickson; her son-in-law, Jeffrey Hamilton; and her niece, Donna Steele and Kathy Brooks.
At this time, no memorial services are planned.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
